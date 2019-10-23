Who will be held responsible in this sexual abuse case?

THIS is an open letter to the attorney-general, Tan Sri Tommy Thomas, and the Welfare Ministry regarding the possible failure to follow basic investigation procedures in the tahfiz school sexual abuse case.

We appreciate that the attorney-general has offered clarification that he did not instruct the court in any way, but this does not offer any comfort as to the quality of the investigation procedure.

It is unreasonable to say that there is insufficient evidence to proceed.

First, the child has given a statement that he has been sexually abused and this should be listened to.

Second, the medical examination has confirmed that he was sexually abused.

Third, he has clearly identified the older children who are the alleged perpetrators.

Fourth, he has named the other children who were also allegedly sexually abused in the same school. There is insufficient evidence because basic standard operating procedure to investigate the case was not followed to obtain more evidence. Why was this not done?

We would appreciate if the attorney-general could have a hard look at the whole investigative procedure that was undertaken. There are two major failures that we can see.

First, children who were identified as possibly being sexually abused should be brought to a medical officer to be examined. This was not done despite it being requested by the paediatricians involved in the index sexually abused child. This is standard operating policy in any case of child abuse. When we find an index case of sexual abuse it is important to investigate and examine other children to see if others have also been sexually abused in the same facility or home.

Second, the older children who allegedly abused this child are also required to be examined. We know very well from experience and good data that when one child sexually abuses another, the perpetrator often has a past history of sexual abuse as well.

These students should also have been brought to a medical officer for examination and evaluation. This was also not done.

We would like to ask the attorney-general who makes a decision whether a child has been sexually abused?

Have the police now become medical professionals that they can diagnose child abuse?

Kindly do not justify this by saying that police and welfare officers have interviewed children at the school and that they have said they have not been sexually abused. That is definitely not the environment to interview children in (intimidating).

We know very well that sexually abused children are silenced and hence need a trained medical professional to examine them to confirm the presence or absence of abuse. The police and welfare officer cannot do this.

We would also appreciate if the Welfare Ministry could have a hard look at the investigative procedure that was undertaken by their staff.

First, we understand that the Welfare Department staff initially had difficulty in visiting the school.

Does the Child Act not cover all children in Malaysia and all school environments and all suspected sexual abuse situations?

Second, the Welfare Department staff did not bring children that were reported to them as being possibly sexually abused for examination by a medical officer.

Third, the Welfare Department staff did not bring the children that were reported to them as possible sexual perpetrators for examination by a medical officer (same reasoning as above). Why did the child protectors fail?

We also need to ask what has happened to all the other children who are alleged to have been sexually abused, as well as the perpetrators?

Since these children have been denied medical care to confirm or deny being abused, we are now not able to offer them support. They may be suffering in silence. Some have the potential to continue abusing other children.

All face serious long-term psychological problems. We appeal to the parents and the children to speak up and not be silenced or intimidated; help is available.

This is not a one-off failure but a recurrent issue in many similar situations

Paediatricians have seen similar failure in basic standard operating procedure again and again. It is time to stop the abuse of children by the system. The people who are entrusted with the protection of children must ensure their safety.

Who will be held responsible for these failures in basic standard operating procedure?

So we ask our attorney-general and the Welfare Department, who are they going to hold responsible for the obvious failure in basic standard operating procedure in this case and many other cases like it?

Or are we going to sweep this under the carpet with “no further action” and continue denying children the care, safety and protection that they need.

Datuk Dr Amar-Singh HSS

Senior Consultant Paediatrician