Why Australia refuses to take back WLP residue

THE main reason why Australia refuses to take back the water leached purification (WLP) residue from Lynas is to protect its multi-billion dollar agricultural industry.

The WLP after basking in hot humid tropical Malaysia will invariably be infected with plant seeds, fungi, bacteria, viruses and other undesirable microorganisms.

These microorganisms can have a devastating effect on Australia’s multi-billion dollar agricultural industry.

When I was there a long time ago I was told that they would not allow even an apple to cross between one state and another.

The WLP after being baked in sulphuric acid is nothing more than just a superphosphate fertiliser with phosphates of mainly calcium, magnesium and iron, making up to 63.05% of the total weight.

Its radioactivity of 6 Bq/g is considered as non-radioactive and can be transported without any restriction.

Australia considers the Lynas WLP residue not as a radiological or toxic hazard but a biological hazard.

In most countries including Australia, any material which has an activity of 10 Bq/g or less may be transported internationally as an ordinary non-hazardous material from a radiation safety point of view.

Datuk Dr Looi Hoong Wah

Kuantan