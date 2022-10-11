Why does grit matter more than intelligence?

GRIT is a non-cognitive, optimistic trait. It is relatable to everyone and can be developed by anyone.

Improving this character trait is critical because it propels you forward, establishes milestones and leads to success.

It exists independently and beyond the contributions of talent and intelligence.

We need grit to truly thrive, with focused persistence, determination and courage to follow through on our commitments.

Without it, intelligence and talent may be nothing more than untapped potential.

Talent, according to Professor Duckworth, is a skill that can only be acquired through sheer determination and perseverance.

Grit, she discovered, is the ability to remain committed to what is important to you even when others disagree and do not see the value that you do.

This type of focused perseverance is not driven by intense emotions or obsessive behavior.

It all comes down to making a commitment (in terms of time and effort) and devising a plan (having a direction).

Gritty people, according to studies, have a stronger sense of self, allowing them to see obstacles as opportunities and approach them with optimism, zeal and tenacity.

In other words, they are more likely to persevere in the face of a difficult or seemingly impossible task.

Grit is the determination to complete what you started and to rise from setbacks.

You will also discover that grit can be challenging, exhausting and unpleasant.

This explains why talent alone is not enough to ensure success.

Remember that “a smooth sea never made a skilled sailor,” as Franklin D Roosevelt once said.

Dr Janice Lo Yueh Yea

Senior Lecturer Faculty of Education

Universiti Malaya