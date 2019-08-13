Why hurry to make khat compulsory in schools?

FOR many years, elements have been trying to re-introduce Jawi and make it compulsory for non-Muslims. Jawi is Arabic and in Malaysia anything Arabic is considered as part of Islam. That is why Catholics were not allowed to use the word Allah. I do not understand the double standard when it comes to Jawi.

The prime minister claims that this was brought up in 2012 under the BN government and no one had objected then. Ordinary citizens were not aware of it. I am shocked to learn that in 2014 the cabinet had agreed to this as a policy and with both MCA and MIC having a deputy minister each had agreed to formulate the syllabus to teach khat in Bahasa Melayu subject. I understand that the syllabus was agreed to be included in the curriculum of teaching Malay language in Year 4 in all primary schools. Only the “inner circle” of the BN must have known about this.

Mahathir’s claim of opposing his PH government and not earlier is not fair because the rakyat just learnt of this. Therefore Tun, please do not blame us for not agreeing to khat now.

Jawi was introduced in early 1970s by the then education minister Abdul Rahman Yakob. After protests by non-Muslims then prime minister Tun Abdul Razak withdrew the order assuring that Jawi will not be forced but be taught in schools as a subject of choice only. Tun Hussein Onn even stated that Malaysia is a multiracial and multi-religious secular nation. During Mahathir’s first term leadership he maintained Jawi as a subject of choice. Same with Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi.

It was our opinion that Datuk Seri Najib Razak maintained the same. However, I am now shocked that his cabinet with MCA and MIC leaders with respective deputy ministers in the Education Ministry had in 2016 formalised khat and finalised the curriculum the following year. It is said that the six pages of khat in the textbook was the agreed 2017 decision and the ministry officers have passed this burden to the PH government.

It is sad that the government accepted this without communicating with the citizens who voted for Pakatan Harapan? This is most disappointing.

It is in this context that we must understand the controversy. Bahasa is our national language. It is meant to be a source of unity. Our national schools are also meant to be a place to unite all Malaysians.

Many students struggled to grasp the tough Bahasa syllabus. The subject requires a mandatory pass. Why then are we adding more stress to these young minds? The priority should be to support them to be proficient in the language in the Rumi form so as to be able to read and write effectively.

The next priority must be instilling basic skills in English so they are prepared to become global citizens.

Is it really so important to teach khat? Why not defer this decision, and do a proper and thorough review of the curriculum where all races and religions are consulted, and we make national schools truly the unifying force they were meant to be?

Datuk A. Vaithilingam

Petaling Jaya