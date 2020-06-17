Why I prefer having classes online

IN today’s digital age, we need to be more informed about all the electronic platforms. There is no reason not to learn. This hits home during this Covid-19 pandemic.

The different phases of the movement control order (MCO) have made it clear that every university, college and school should have the appropriate tools for online learning. We students should not let the pandemic hinder our learning at all. In fact, there are benefits to online classes.

First, they are convenient. We can learn in the comfort of our home without stepping foot outside at all. If the class starts at 8am, we don’t need to drag ourselves to wake up early at about 5am or 6am to wash up, have breakfast and beat the traffic.

When the class ends and there is an hour lunch break, we don’t need to rush somewhere to buy takeaway and rush back to campus, we now have the entire hour to ourselves.

This new routine may need some time to get used to but it can be more relaxing. We can also make our lives interesting by incorporating different routines daily.

Online classes also help us to save. Yes, you read that right. Staying home saves us money because we spend our day at home and not travelling anywhere like taking the train or driving our car to and from campus.

A one-way train ride from, say, Sri Petaling LRT station to Hang Tuah LRT station (that is closest to my university) costs RM2 with a student pass, or RM3.10 without the pass. That’s a saving of RM4 or RM6.20 per day and it adds up for a month. Nothing to sneeze at. If we drive to campus, we need to pay for petrol, parking fees and, possibly, toll charges. All that easily comes to RM10 per day.

Furthermore, online classes enable us to be more self-disciplined. There are no disadvantages to being more self-disciplined. Studying online also needs more self-motivation and it allows us to be more conscious of time management. There is no one around to monitor our progress physically, we need to focus and be discipline in time management in order to submit assignments on time.

All that should give us an edge in our future jobs/careers. A self-motivated employee is one of the most prized qualities by employers, or so I have read.

Online classes can also get us to take more time to connect with others socially, including our pet dog or cat. Ever wondered why our pet is drifting further away from us? Or that spark with our significant other is slowly dimming? Or our relationship with our siblings is too quiet for comfort now? Well, it’s time to fix that.

Since we have more time at home, we can spend more time playing with our pet, be a better listener to our significant other and help our siblings with their chores. Doing all these things could make us feel happier. A happy student is a productive student. Our quality of life can also improve.

No doubt, there are others who oppose online classes. Since we’re spending a great deal of our time at home in front of our computer screen, we’ll be losing out on social interactions.

We can no longer have face-to-face conversations with our friends, classmates and lecturers. It’s also challenging to get everybody online at the same time if we are going to have a discussion about our group assignment.

Furthermore, not everyone is born with a silver spoon. To have a stable internet connection for a better online class session, sometimes we need better hardware. If our video call is choppy, it means we need a faster internet connection with more bandwidth. If our video quality is bad, it means we need to fork out some cash to spend on a better webcam or worse yet, a new computer. All those costs can burn a hole in our pocket.

Not everyone can be at the same level or speed in being tech savvy. There will be “laggards” who can’t figure out why they can’t switch on their computers. Unfortunately, there is no shortcut here other than exploring things on our own, finding solutions on YouTube or Google and fixing the problems ourselves.

Finally, it will be tougher to do group assignments as well. Students and lecturers see each other only online and there are no interactions after class, so it will be difficult to bond with group mates.

Despite the good and bad of online classes, overall, I believe the good outweighs the bad. They can make us students having less to rush about in the morning, more productive, more disciplined and self-motivated, and a better person around our loved ones and even our pets.

If we don’t make the most out of new technology and move forward in this digital era, we will be like the newspaper, obsolete and forgotten.

Jonathan Tan Wei Kit is studying for the Bachelor of Communication at Berjaya University College.