Why no shame?

WHENEVER I view a photo or video of a high-ranking official or politician being led to court to be charged I cringe. Instead of displaying a solemn look, these smartly-dressed VIPs are seen smiling and shaking hands with well-wishers. It doesn’t matter that the charges involve squandering the rakyat’s money.

Why is there no shame exhibited by these people? Nor is there a tiny bit of remorse displayed.

But when the ordinary rakyat such as the 24 Road Transport Department staff were hauled to the court recently for a remand order, they were treated as per MACC’s Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs): they were handcuffed and made to wear the orange MACC uniform. And to conceal their shame, the suspects did everything to shield themselves from the cameras.

The contrast is stark. A classic case of double standards. It is apparent that those in the high echelon of society enjoy certain privileges.

Researchers at the London School of Economics found that in London, people from the highest socio-economic class – doctors, lawyers, journalists – were three times more likely to be let off with a caution. In other words, even when caught committing a criminal offence, some are treated differently depending on their status and background.

It appears that status can buy influence and that those who have a lot of influence can prod the system, in ways that are both subtle and overt, to make things go their way.

It’s abundantly clear from the cases cited above that the same rules do not apply to all; status and standing do convey power in every society.

If the same SOPs apply to all, can an ordinary citizen refuse to be handcuffed and wear the MACC uniform too?

Pola Singh

Kuala Lumpur