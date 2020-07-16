Why study tourism?

THE first Visit Malaysia Year in 1990 made a huge impact on the local tourism industry and our country. The theme “Fascinating Malaysia. Year of Festivals” attracted foreign visitors and energised Malaysians, making citizens prouder of our country and eager to play hosts to tourists.

And over the past three decades, huge number of school leavers enrolled to study tourism as many public and private institutions of higher learning offered diploma and degree courses in tourism management, hospitality management or a combination of both.

But the percentage of tourism graduates that were hired by large hotels or travel agencies was alarmingly low, as they lacked industry-relevant knowledge and skills, which were difficult to pick up on the job for those weak in language and communication skills.

Ironically, many graduates expected to be paid based on their academic qualifications and some found it unpalatable if they had to work below classmates who started working right after leaving school and had gained valuable job experience and performed well at work.

Studying tourism was a waste of time if there had been little personal development, such as in higher order thinking skills.

Instead, students were spoon-fed with answers and completed assignments by compiling online information using cut and paste or plagiarising.

Sadly, few graduates could define tourism meaningfully. Most had no idea about the work or made career plans during study and upon graduation, as they applied for jobs randomly in various industries.

They had studied because they did not have to work to support their families. Few realise that tourism is too wide and academic.

Tourism education should not be confined to classrooms. It is best learned in the university of life by engaging with tourists, service providers and goods sellers.

They should go out and paint the town red as institutions of higher learning are spread all over the country and they could adopt the city, nearby towns or surrounding villages to develop local tourism.

Apart from gathering local history starting from the first settlers to all the landmarks and important events until today, tourism students must also interview those still involved in traditional businesses before they disappear from the scene.

Tourism students, numbering tens of thousands currently enrolled in our institutions of higher learning, could easily be deployed to uncover the many hidden gems spread all over the country by engaging with businesses operating from shops and cottage industries in homes.

Otherwise, why teach and study tourism if lecturers and students do nothing to promote it? We ought to remember and practise the adage: Tell me and I forget, teach me and I may remember, involve me and I learn.

And until smart learning is instituted and concrete actions are taken, tourism will remain at its infancy in this country.

The good news is the potential of local tourism is much bigger than prevailing belief and is still waiting to be tapped.

YS Chan

Kuala Lumpur