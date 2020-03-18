Why suspend e-learning?

THE Higher Education Ministry has suspended all teaching and learning activities, including e-learning in all public and private higher-learning institutions from March 18 to 31.

We understand the rationale of suspending face-to-face teaching and learning activities. However, what is the rationale of suspending e-learning when the universities have the capacity to do so?

For example, our department (Social & Preventive Medicine) from the Faculty of Medicine had converted all face-to-face lectures and seminars to distance learning via Zoom since March 16.

The sessions were going smoothly so why halt it? Students were happy with this arrangement as they could follow the restricted movement order and learn from home.

They will not be burdened with catching up with missed sessions during these two weeks.

According to the Lockdown Guide on “How to manage anxiety and isolation during quarantine” from the Anxiety and Depression Society of America, “staying close to normal routine” is a way to manage anxiety. Individuals should stick to their normal routine.

For university students, attending lectures via e-learning in their homes fits this advice. Sticking to normal routine keeps one active and keep spirits up.

It will then be easier to readjust to the outside world when it is time to get back to work. No one knows if this restricted movement order will be extended.

E-learning will help keep the students occupied. In addition, they will not be burdened with catching up with missed classes.

Other measures to manage anxiety are:

a. Avoid obsessing over the endless coronavirus coverage. Too much free time leads to obsessive over-researching of the pandemic with consequent increased anxiety. Choosing only credible websites for a limited time each day is advised.

b. Reframe “I am stuck inside” to “I can finally focus on my home and myself. Set one’s sights on long-avoided tasks.

c. Approach this time to slow down and focus on yourself.

d. Start a new quarantine ritual ie having something special to do during this time will help one look forward to each new day.

e. Use telehealth as an option to talk to a professional if one’s anxiety becomes unmanageable. Reach out for help if one’s anxiety is reaching proportions that are unmanageable without professional help.

Professor Dr Moy Foong Ming

Datuk Professor Dr Awg Bulgiba Awg Mahmud

Faculty of Medicine

University of Malaya