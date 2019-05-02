Why terrorists behave the way they do

“FREEDOM violated” (Just Different, April 30) raises the vexed question of the motivations of terrorists for such attacks as the bombings in Sri Lanka. Religion is raised as awful but important contributor to the attackers’ motives.

Further, it was reported the same day (”IS chief refers to Syria defeat in first video in five years”) that according to Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi the Sri Lankan attacks were in response to the final defeat of Islamic State in the Syrian town of Baghouz in March this year.

The words terrorist and terrorism raise in most of us appalling thoughts of recent events and resignation about how to curtail theses activities and occurrences.

But historically it is possible to acknowledge that terrorism has been used in causes that ultimately had noble aims, such as the defeat of colonialism and imperialism and reclamation of sovereignty in places as diverse as Algeria (Algerian War), South Africa (anti-apartheid groups), India (Indian Rebellion 1857-1858) and Vietnam (rebellions against French occupation).

Later on the 20th century, terrorism was used prominently by for example Palestinians in their so-far unsuccessful struggle against Israel. Although religious issues manifested, land was a key driver of such extremist action. The same could be said of other extremists groups in the Middle East.

The 9/11 attackers we were told were motivated by the US led Gulf War (1990-1991), their one-sided approach to the Palestinian problem and their military bases in Saudi Arabia. In the many attacks in the years that followed in the west, North Africa and Middle East, groups often listed their grievances as being the target country’s involvement in the Iraq War, attacks against Libya or Syria, and general involvement in attacks in Muslim lands.

It is fairly easy to draw a line through many of these terroristic actions that land rights and interference by foreign nations are significant motivating factors for the perpetrators. And yet it is rare to see in the west honest discussion about these causative factors, nor acknowledgement of any responsibility for the ongoing violence. For example, only a dissident such as Emeritus Professor Noam Chomsky would challenge westerners to identify their own leaders as fitting the description of terrorists themselves.

With the attacks in Sri Lanka the actors have sunk to a new low, not only attacking a country that has had no history of invading Muslim countries but also taking the battle into the most sacred places of worship on the most sacred of occasions.

If we accept that the world changed after Sept 11, 2001, once again we must accept that there appears to be no end in sight to this diabolically destructive asymmetrical “war on terror”.

Simon Wood

Petaling Jaya