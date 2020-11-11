Why were copters flying close to each other?

I WAS really disturbed when I read about the accident involving two helicopters at Taman Melawati in which two precious lives were unnecessarily lost.

Crashes do happen but if two helicopters are flying so close to one another, the probability of a crash will obviously increase significantly.

The pertinent question to ask is: “Why were the two helicopters flying in a single file and one behind the other?”

Is there not a minimum distance to be adhered to between the two helicopters?

If there are minimum distances required between air planes, sea vessels and even road vehicles, I’m sure there is also such a stipulation for helicopters.

The authorities must get to the bottom of this tragic episode and draw their findings whether it was mechanical or human error and draw conclusions so that such needless accidents should never be allowed to happen again in the future.

Hopefully the final report will be made public.

Pola Singh

Kuala Lumpur