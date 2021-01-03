Wisdom the guiding light in leadership

WHAT newspaper headlines printed on media and other digital news portals over many decades in Malaysia were and are the manifestation of the truth life in this country and the reality confronting us.

Scandals which destroyed our country’s standing, whether it be 1MDB or the halal meat issue or corruption affecting many ministries, or Tabung Haji, are all reflections of the crisis within our nation’s moral fibre and absence of capable leadership to provide solutions to rescue a nation which is in an advanced stage of collapse.

What this country urgently and desperately needs are: wisdom, knowledge, courage, love, humanity, justice, temperance, spirituality and transcendence.

According to positive psychology, American psychologist Martin Seligman and his collaborators at the University of Pennsylvania embarked on an extensive comparative study of the world’s religious and philosophical traditions, looking for common virtues to these traditions.

After sifting through 3,000 years of spiritual and ethnical thinking it lead them to identify the nine ubiquitous virtues mentioned above.

What went wrong with this country’s past leaders, who made decisions affecting the future generations over the last many decades, were due to lack of wisdom and the absence of vision on how to rule a country.

Without wisdom we end up living day by day, firefighting over the effects of wrong decisions made which resulted in a crisis.

Lack of wisdom in implementing the New Economic Policy had resulted in the migration of more than one million Malaysians of the most productive kind to other advanced countries.

Lack of wisdom at all levels of society also led to the false belief that happiness can be bought and secured by having more money.

But, happiness is not so easily obtained by having more money, especially fast money obtained from corruption. For authentic happiness Seligman list the routes “strength” that would take us to these virtues:

1. Love of learning,

2. Open-mindedness,

3. Social intelligence,

4. Bravery,

5. Perseverance,

6. Honesty,

7. Leadership,

8. Self control, and;

9. Prudence

The “happiness” attained by having more money whether by corruption or lottery luck is an illusion which can easily become a nightmare.

Happiness acquired by the nine virtues above require hard work and time, but it is real and more lasting. How did so many people believe that money is the solution to life’s problems? This brings me to the next point. Knowledge.

Our level of intelligence as a country can easily be gauged by the number of books we read as a nation per year. Reading books is one way to acquire knowledge cheaply and easily, especially in this age of the internet.

Bill Gates said: “Whether I am at the office, at home or on the road, I always have a stack of books I am looking forward to read. I really had a lot of dreams when I was a kid and I think a great deal of what grew out of the fact that I had a chance to read a lot.” That in a few simple words, explains why Bill Gates is what he is.

Malaysians with an adult literacy rate of 93% hardly read on average two books a year. Compared with the top 500 US Fortune companies CEO, who read an average 60 books a year, we can understand why Malaysians are so behind in this knowledge-based economy.

Jordan Tan

Kuala Lumpur