Wish list for future government

ACCORDING to a survey by human rights organisation Suara Rakyat Malaysia or Suaram, the number one concern plaguing Malaysians, or 57% of respondents, is the cost of living and rising prices of goods. This is followed by lack of job opportunities and low salary rates, which accounted for 49%.

So, will this election give the rakyat hope for a better future? The Federation of Malaysian Consumers Associations (Fomca) has eight suggestions for the new government, to lessen the burden of consumers.

Food prices and food security: The increasing prices of food will especially affect the low income group. After years of under-investment in food crops, resulting in excessive dependence on imported food, the government should give agricultural production precedence.

Food security should be a major priority in the new economy to ensure supply of affordable food to all. The supply chain should also be liberalised to ensure open competition at all levels of the food supply chain.

It cannot be denied that monopolistic practices and price manipulation exist at many levels of the food chain, resulting in excessive price of food.

Research and development is also crucial to ensure the viability of the sector to ensure farmers get a decent income as well as attract the next generation of farmers.

Healthcare: The current public healthcare system is overburdened. Patients have to wait long to get access to treatment and specialists, while private healthcare is too expensive, and (apart from doctor’s fees) is unregulated.

Thus, most of the low and middle income group are dependent on public healthcare. In the survey, 38% of respondents indicated that healthcare was also another major concern.

Fomca calls on the government to increase healthcare expenditure to at least 5% of gross domestic product. The present healthcare system needs to be upgraded, with special attention given to maintaining medical professionals and specialists in the public sector.

In addition, improving infrastructure such as building new hospitals, upgrading present centres, upgrading and purchasing new medical equipment will undoubtedly improve the morale of staff, and bolster their efficiency in providing healthcare to the people.

Public transport: Consumers want a public transport system that is reliable, has shorter commute time and comfortable, with access to route and time information, as well as infrastructure such as bus lanes and walkways for commuters.

The government should commit to:

-> Increasing services

-> Improving services

-> Giving incentives to use public transport like lowering fares

-> Transit-oriented development

Housing: About 31% of respondents in the survey also indicated that housing was another worry. Fomca calls on the government to ensure priority is given for affordable homes, to meet growing demands by the B40 group.

The government needs to intervene and regulate the private sector to supply more affordable homes. Policies preventing speculation should be put in place to saveguard genuine home buyers.

Housing is a basic right, and the government should ensure that all Malaysians have access to affordable homes. The government should also focus on promoting a thriving rental market, so that renting can become a viable option for consumers.

Banking and insurance: The National Consumer Complaints Centre has been receiving increasing number of complaints on banking and finance issues, thus, stronger regulation is needed.

Areas for enforcement and regulation:

-> Information design and disclosure: Consumers should be given financial information that is clear, sufficient, reliable, comparable and timely.

-> Contracts, charges and practices:

1. Ensure products and services are comprehensible

2. Availability of simple standard products

3. Minimum standards for key products

4. Ensure consumers give their informed consent

5. Ensure contracts are fair

6. Protect consumers from aggressive marketing

-> Protection of consumer data and privacy: Regulating insurance premiums, especially medical insurance, to ensure that insurance is affordable to all.

Climate change and environment: About 20% of consumers voiced concern for “climate change and the environment”. In early August 2021, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, a scientific body under the United Nations, released a report that the world cannot avoid some devastating impacts of climate change, but suggests that there is still a narrow window to keep the devastation from getting worse.

It raised without a doubt that “it is unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, ocean and land”.

It also observed that the increase in carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is directly tied to human activity, which is largely due to the burning of coal, oil and other fossil fuels as the world industrialised. And the impacts are being felt in every corner of the world.

We are facing the effects of climate change even in Malaysia. We are suffering torrential rain and flooding in months which previously used to be the hottest months of the year. Further, flooding is occurring in areas that have never faced flooding before. Also, excessive temperatures and flooding are becoming more frequent in Malaysia.

The report suggests that aggressive, rapid and widespread emission cuts, beginning now can limit warming beyond 2050. In the most optimistic scenario, reaching “net zero” emissions can even lower warming to under 1.5°C in the second half of the century.

Net-zero emissions can only be achieved when all greenhouse gases emissions released by humans are counterbalanced, for example through a process known as carbon removal i.e. through the restoration of forests.

The new government must be committed to promoting sustainable production and consumption at all levels of society.

Digital financial literacy: Digital financial literacy has become an increasingly important aspect of education in this digital age. Consumers will need to have a higher level of financial sophistication to make effective use of financial technology (fintech) products and services to process financial information, and avoid fraud and costly mistakes.

Digital financial literacy will enable consumers to be aware of digital risks and have the ability to mitigate those risks. They should also have awareness of consumer rights and redress mechanisms.

In light of the increasing number of scams, consumers need to understand the additional risks that they may incur when using digital financial services, which are diverse and sometimes harder to spot than those of traditional financial products and services.

Consumers should be mindful of the existence of online fraud and cyber security risks.

Fomca calls on policymakers to formulate and implement a national programme for Digital Financial Literacy to empower consumers to fully take advantage of the digital economy, understand the risks and take measures to mitigate these risks, and better understand their rights as consumers and where to seek redress if they feel they have suffered losses due the digital economy.

Consumer and financial education: To face these challenging times, it is vital that consumers are empowered with the attitudes, knowledge and skills to protect themselves, and to thrive in this challenging economic environment.

Fomca hopes the new government will be committed to empowering consumers through nationwide, extensive, evidence-based consumer and financial education.

Dr Paul Selva Raj, Secretary-General, Fomca Comments@thesundaily.com