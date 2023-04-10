Wishlist for Budget 2024

THE Alliance for a Safe Community would like to present its thoughts and recommendations for the upcoming National Budget for the year 2024.

Our proposals are aimed at enhancing safety and health, supporting Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in complying with regulatory requirements, advocating for Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) standards and advancing road safety.

We believe that these measures will contribute to a safer, healthier and more sustainable future for our nation.

1. Budget allocation for safety and health promotion in SMEs

We call on the government to provide a substantial budget allocation to Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) actively involved in promoting workplace safety and health, especially within the SMEs sector. These funds can be utilised for training programmes in Occupational Safety and Health Competency courses, Hazard Identification, Risk Assessment and Risk Control and other initiatives aimed at ensuring compliance with the OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) Act 2022. Investing in workplace safety education will enhance the well-being of workers and improve overall productivity.

2. Tax incentives for SMEs

We propose offering tax incentives to SMEs that achieve full compliance with the provisions of the OSHA Amendment Act 2022 by the end of 2024. This measure will not only encourage SMEs to prioritise workplace safety but also contribute to a safer and healthier work environment for all employees.

3. Tax incentives for ESG compliance

In line with global sustainability goals, we recommend providing tax incentives to SMEs that establish and implement ESG policies, roadmaps and Key Performance Indicators. This initiative will incentivise businesses to contribute to environmental protection, social responsibility and ethical governance.

4. Tax exemption for NGOs

To encourage NGOs to actively participate in safety and health initiatives, we propose granting tax exemptions on revenue generated from safety and consultancy services. This exemption will bolster the financial sustainability of NGOs and facilitate their continued contributions to society.

5. HRDC waiver of service fees

We request a waiver of the 4% service fees imposed by the Human Resources Development Corporation (HRDC) for training providers offering courses related to safety and health. This will make such training more accessible and affordable, promoting a culture of safety in our workforce.

6. Allocation of grants for road safety campaigns

Road safety, especially for motorcyclists, remains a pressing concern in our nation. We urge the government to allocate grants to NGOs involved in road safety campaigns. These funds can support awareness programmes, educational initiatives and infrastructure improvements to reduce accidents, and save lives.

7. Tax deductibility for fire detection/ fighting equipment

To promote fire safety t the grassroots level, we recommend making expenses related to fire detection and fighting equipment tax-deductible for residents, up to RM1,000 per annum. This measure will encourage households to invest in life-saving equipment.

8. Tax incentives for tour and resort operators

Cultural tourism plays a vital role in promoting unity and diversity, and preserving our rich heritage. We propose the introduction of tax incentives for tour operators and resort operators that actively promote cultural tourism experiences. These incentives can include tax breaks or deductions for expenditures related to cultural programmes, heritage conservation and activities that promote our cultural heritage. Encouraging such initiatives will not only boost tourism but also promote national unity and respect for our cultural diversity.

9. Allocation for upgrading and expanding motorcycle lanes

Motorcycle crashes and fatalities continue to be a major concern, and one of the reasons for this is the perceived inadequacy of existing motorcycle lanes. Many riders choose not to use them due to the unacceptable standards. To address this issue, we urge the government to allocate funds not only for the construction of new motorcycle lanes but also for the comprehensive upgrade of the existing lanes. This upgrade should focus on improving safety, visibility and overall infrastructure quality to encourage motorcyclists to use dedicated lanes.

10. Import duty reduction for PPE and AED tools

To encourage the usage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), especially among SMEs, we recommend a reduction in import duties on such equipment or rebates for employers to purchase such materials. This reduction will make PPE more affordable and accessible for businesses, thereby improving workplace safety. Additionally, we propose extending this reduction to Automated External Defibrillator (AED) tools to facilitate their widespread implementation, especially in public spaces and workplaces. Encouraging the use of AEDs can significantly improve the chances of saving lives in cases of sudden cardiac arrest.

We understand the complexities of budget allocation and taxation policies, but firmly believe that these proposals are aligned with our collective vision for a safer, healthier and more sustainable nation.

Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye and Chin Yew Sin

Alliance For A Safe Community