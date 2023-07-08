Women’s events must be transformative

IN the competitive world we are in today, appearing and staying relevant is tough, hence, when certain buzzwords and terms are used for superficial appeal and to create a bandwagon mentality, it can seem reasonable.

Among the latest “ornamental” words are Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), and Generative AI. While these are crucial and can spark important deliberations and debates, they are sometimes used merely as crowd-pullers.

A recent conference on women in a specific industry is a case in point. Both male and female trade experts attended but the initial feminist speech felt like a token gesture, failing to delve deeper into the pressing issues faced by women in the industry. The rest of the conference promised valuable insights but left attendees thirsting for real substance related to women.

This was a missed opportunity to empower and uplift women, who struggle with identity issues in male-dominated industries. Women often find themselves balancing on a tightrope, navigating gender biases in various sectors.

The conference had the potential to bring together experts from diverse backgrounds to offer actionable solutions for a more inclusive and supportive environment.

Imagine if the organisers curated sessions specifically addressing the challenges faced by women. Empowered female leaders could have shared their journeys, providing inspiration and guidance.

Workshops focused on negotiation skills, overcoming imposter syndrome and promoting women in leadership positions could have been transformative.

In this alternate reality, the industry experts of all genders would have engaged in candid discussions, fostering collaboration instead of intimidation.

The men would have understood the importance of championing gender diversity, recognising that diverse perspectives drive innovation and success.

Creating an authentic and purpose-driven conference could have made a positive impact, sparking a movement within the industry.

The women would have felt empowered, knowing their voices were valued, leading to tangible changes in workplace cultures and gender representation.

However, the opportunity was squandered and the organisation’s lack of focus to deliver on promises left participants disappointed.

It reinforced the belief that DEI and women’s empowerment were merely used as fashion statements.

To be relevant today, organisations must embrace authenticity and genuine commitment to foster diversity, equity and inclusion.

Lip service to trending topics will not create a meaningful impact. Transforming events into a force for positive change requires empowering women and marginalised groups to thrive in the professional landscape.

Women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) industries face challenges from historical gender imbalances and traditional perceptions of such sectors.

Progress has been made but significant hurdles remain, such as lack of representation, gender bias, stereotypes, work cultures labelled as the “Big Boys Club”, limited career progression for women, especially during maternity leaves, pay gaps and lack of support.

Organisations that claim to support women often lose focus. They must stay true to their commitment and foster an environment where diversity and inclusion are not just buzzwords but guiding principles for creating lasting change.

DEI efforts started with just hype but are now gaining momentum across industries globally, but the extent of adoption has varied significantly. DEI has become a prominent topic in many organisations as more leaders recognise the importance of creating diverse and inclusive workplaces.

However, the level of adoption can depend on several factors, including cultural norms, local regulations, industry practices and the commitment of individual companies. Political will too plays an important role.

Some industries and companies have been more proactive in adopting DEI initiatives and embedding them into their organisational culture.

These industries often recognise that diverse teams lead to better innovation, problem-solving and decision-making. They understand that inclusivity improves employee engagement, retention and overall performance.

However, there are industries or regions where DEI efforts may still be in their early stages or face resistance due to deeply ingrained biases and practices.

Overcoming these challenges requires sustained efforts and leadership commitment to change ingrained attitudes and practices.

To gauge the current state of DEI adoption across industries worldwide, more up-to-date data is necessary as the landscape may have evolved significantly.

It is essential to remember that promoting diversity and inclusion is an ongoing journey that requires continuous effort and commitment from organisations and society.

In this context, women-centric events can do a lot to make DEI efforts gain greater relevance and impetus in supporting a country’s socioeconomic progress.

