Women’s Day march was peaceful

THE investigation into the peaceful Women’s Day march on March 9 refers.

There was a proper notification to the police in compliance with the Peaceful Assembly Act, which requires notice to be given 10 days before the march. Notice was given on Feb 26 for an assembly on March 9 – that is more than 10 days.

The police chief and the relevant minister assert that there was no permit issued for the march, “and as such the organisers had violated the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.” Surely the minister and the police must be aware that the act only requires notice to the police and not a permit.

There is a 2104 Court of Appeal ruling that even the requirement to give a notice is unconstitutional. Another court ruled otherwise.

Is it not far-fetched to threaten citizens with a sedition charge when the march was peaceful and facilitated by the police?

Datuk Dr Gurdial Singh Nijar

President

Hakam