Work together to solve Selangor’s water woes

THE authorities should seriously address the perennial problems of burst pipes, maintenance, repair works and water pollution in Selangor that result in water disruptions.

To prevent such disgraceful episodes from happening, Consumers Association of Penang calls on the Selangor local authorities, Department of Irrigation and Drainage, Selangor Water Management Authority, Department of Environment, Selangor members of parliament and the Ministry of Environment and Water to work together and solve this problem.

We urge the government to ensure that:

• Factories and workshops are relocated away from river reserves and buffer zones.

• Factories should rightfully be located in designated factory zones.

• The respective government agencies should monitor the disposal of factory effluents closely.

The government should review the Environmental Quality Act to ensure that jail sentence is mandatory besides a hefty fine.

The reason is because a factory owner may be able to pay the fine.

Mohideen Abdul Kader

President

Consumers Association of Penang