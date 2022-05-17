Workplace bullying must stop

WORKPLACE bullying is not new. It is happening not only in Malaysia but worldwide, and there have been researches conducted and papers presented on this issue. Sadly, no country is able to eradicate this menace even with all the means it has.

In Malaysia, with its multicultural dynamism at the workplace, I suppose bullying may be difficult to ascertain and define precisely but we all know it is a reality we would not want to accept.

The recent incidents of bullying that had led to deaths of housemen is a fiercely-debated topic now. We have many facets to this issue that are being explicated in full view, which are diverse – from sympathy to outrage, and even denial.

Workplace bullying is defined as persistent mistreatment that occurs in the workplace. It can include behaviours such as verbal criticism, personal attacks, humiliation, belittling and exclusion.

It can have a negative impact on the health and well-being of employees. It can also have a negative impact on productivity and performance, which is why it is the function of the management to nip it in the bud.

Workplace bullying is not always overt or openly hostile. It can also take more subtle forms, including gaslighting, where the bully engages in abusive behaviours but denies the abuse. The goal of gaslighting is to make the victims of bullying doubt their reality and experiences.

Gaslighting is more difficult to identify as it is a form of manipulation that often occurs in abusive relationships. It is a covert type of emotional abuse where the bully or abuser misleads the target, creating a false narrative, to make them question their judgements and reality. Ultimately, the victims start to feel unsure about their perceptions of the world and even wonder if they are losing their sanity.

Workplace bullying is increasingly being recognised as a serious problem in society today, and it is also a problem that can be difficult to define and evaluate accurately.

Research in this area has been hampered by lack of appropriate measurement techniques. There is always fear and apprehension of serious repercussions when bullying is reported.

People who are exposed to bullying are known to suffer psychosomatic stress symptoms such as stomach upset, muscular aches and tension, sleep problem and insomnia. The effects of psychologic bullying often manifest themselves in the form of depression, anxiety, anxiousness and nervousness.

We can only imagine the stress and absolute terror of having to face bullies on a daily basis, pushing the victims to any eventuality. This is not the first time issues about housemen are being highlighted in the media. They have surfaced countless times and get the desired attention only temporarily, but not long enough for big enough action to tackle the problem in entirety.

I am sure the deaths that have been associated with bullying in hospitals will become a thing of the past in no time, and it will be back to business as usual until another strikes again with vengeance.

While reading the length and breadth of arguments about the subject, I was disturbed with some comments that it may not be as bad as it is appears and that it could be a small number. I think even a single case of bullying should not be tolerated. We have to zeroise bullying at the workplace.

And exposing housemen to extreme working conditions is not the best way to get them acclimated to being the best and dedicated doctor.

Young doctors these days are a different breed and they may not have seen hardship in their growing up years, and it can come as a culture shock to be exposed to such toxic work environment. Being a doctor is considered a noble profession, or should I be speaking in past tense, now it may be on the high-risk category just like the 3D jobs or “dirty, dangerous and demeaning”.

Parents are wary of this situation and there are a massive undercurrents among them, discouraging their children from taking up the profession. After all, our life is worth much more.

