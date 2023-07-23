Young blood can achieve success

CARLOS ALCARAZ outfought and outwitted Novak Djokovic in a thrilling five-set men’s singles final to win his first Wimbledon title.

The 20-year-old Spaniard reigned supreme after nearly five hours of a scintillating display of athleticism and skill, to cement his status as the next-generation leader in men’s tennis.

Despite being only 20 years old, he showed maturity and mental strength beyond his age to beat Djokovic, arguably the greatest tennis player of all time.

Our Malaysian sportspersons should take a leaf out of the heroics displayed by Alcaraz to help them in their search for glory.

They should learn to dig deep and fight tooth and nail to the very end in order to taste success.

Yashavi Jaiswal is another good example for all our athletes to take note of what it takes to achieve success.

Jaiswal, the 21-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, moved to Mumbai when he was 12.

He used to sell pani-puri, a traditional Indian snack for pocket money, and sleep in tents until a cricket coach took him under his wings.

A stellar display by him and being awarded player-of-the-match in his Test debut against the West Indies recently earned him praise from the world over.

Yashavi took the arduous route which many would tread with caution.

He persevered and is reaping the rewards. Well done to him.

Our athletes should take this heartwarming story seriously, to realise that there is no shortcut to success. Perseverance is pivotal.

Thiagarajan Mathiaparanam

Klang