Your ‘voice’ matters in obesity

OBESITY has been a global public health challenge plaguing the world for a long time, and the sketchy history of obesity starts with pocket-sized figurines.

The most famous pocket figurine is dated to about 25,000 BC, named the “Venus of Willendorf”, and is an icon of obesity and metabolic syndrome for the modern-day endocrinologist.

The World Health Organisation defines obesity as “abnormal or excessive fat accumulation that presents a risk to health”. Currently, 800 million people worldwide live with obesity.

People with obesity are at greater risk of suffering from chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and certain cancers.

People with obesity are twice as likely to be hospitalised if tested positive for Covid-19 and is also a risk factor for complications of Covid-19.

Not known to many, obesity affects our voice and obese individuals experience changes in voice features such as hoarseness, murmuring, vocal instability etc.

Additional weight interferes with abdominal breath support for voice production and affect endurance.

In extreme cases, it may affect vocal resonance as the extra weight may significantly reduce the lumen (space) of the pharynx above the glottis.

Excess weight can exacerbate the effects of gastroesophageal reflux and can cause hoarseness in the voice. Voice is essential and acts as a primary tool for communication.

Social activities or interactions with other people will be affected and restricted if we have voice disorders.

In conjunction with this year’s theme for World Obesity Day, “Everybody needs to act”, here are some proactive steps that all of us can do to help overcome the challenges of obesity.

We can start by limiting unhealthy foods (high fat or fried foods, refined grains and sweets, potatoes, red meat, processed meat) and beverages (sugary drinks).

Increasing our physical activity and limiting television time, screen time, and other “sit time”.

Besides that, improving sleep and reducing stress can prevent obesity as well.

Combating obesity is everybody’s responsibility. We all need to come together to drive towards a healthier, happier and longer life.

Dr Patrick Peng Wee Yao,

Prof Dr Moy Foong Ming

Prof Dr Victor Hoe Chee Wai Abdullah

Department of Social and Preventive Medicine,

Faculty of Medicine, University of Malaya.