10 countries to take part in 6th Asian Dragon and Lion Dance Championship

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 10 countries have confirmed their participation in the 6th Asian Dragon and Lion Dance Championship from Oct 25 to 30 at the Johor Bahru Arena Indoor Stadium.

Dragon and Lion Dance Federation of Malaysia secretary-general Yong Kheng Chien said Malaysia, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macau, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam will compete in 13 categories, including Southern Freestyle Lion Dance, Southern Prescribed Lion Dance, Northern Freestyle Lion Dance, Freestyle Dragon Dance and Northern Obstacle Lion Dance.

“So far, only five countries will participate in the Northern Lion Dance category and seven countries will participate in the Dragon Dance category. The Southern Lion Dance event will involve all countries as they are all powerhouses,“ he told reporters after the launch of the Malaysian Dragon and Lion Dance Federation’s new headquarters at the Wisma MOM here today.

Kheng Chien said Malaysia would be represented by Hong Teik Sports Club Dragon and Lion Dance Troupe in the Southern Lion Dance category, Gao Feng Dragon, Lion Dance Sports Association and Yahyaawal in the Dragon Dance category and Golden Lion Sports Association in the Northern Lion Dance event.

“We aim to at least be able to win two gold medals at this biennial event,“ he said.-Bernama