10-man Selangor FC 2 share spoils with Kelantan Utd FC

SHAH ALAM, May 9 - Selangor FC 2 player Abdul Rahman Daud (center) celebrates a goal with his teammates against Kelantan United FC in the 2022 Premier League match at the UiTM Shah Alam Stadium. BERNAMAPIX

SHAH ALAM: Selangor FC 2 managed to hold out for a 1-1 draw against Kelantan United FC after being reduced to 10 men during their Premier League clash at the UiTM Stadium here last night.

Hosts Selangor 2 began the match in style when they shot ahead after just eight minutes thanks to a powerful drive by Abdul Rahman Daud.

Stunned, Kelantan United tried to hit back but to no avail.

The turning point of the match came in the 64th minute when Selangor 2 midfielder Muhammad Haiqal Haqeemi Hairi was sent off after arguing with the referee for booking him a second time.

Kelantan United, buoyed by their numerical advantage, finally found the equaliser in the 78th minute, courtesy of a Muhammad Aliff Najmi Shaaini header.

The result sees Kelantan United occupy third spot in the 10-team Premier League standings with 13 points and Selangor 2 in sixth position with nine points. - Bernama