1,285 athletes to participate in Solo APG 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Some 1,285 athletes from 11 countries have confirmed their participation in the upcoming 11th Asean Para Games (APG) Solo 2022 from July 30 to August 6 in Solo, Indonesia.

The Asean Para Sports Federation (APSF), in a statement here today, said the hosts will have the largest contingent of 321 athletes, while regional powerhouse Thailand will send 312 athletes, competing in all 14 sports at the biennial Games returning for the first time since the 2017 Kuala Lumpur edition.

The host of next year’s Games, Cambodia, is set to send 113 athletes, while Brunei is expected to be the smallest contingent with 15 athletes.

Apart from Laos, Myanmar, Philippines, Timor Leste and Vietnam, APSF said Malaysia and Singapore, who will be competing in the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games at the same time, have also assured the organisers of their participation in Solo.

The Solo APG features 14-sports namely archery, athletics, badminton, boccia, chess, CP football, goalball, blind judo, powerlifting, sitting volleyball, swimming, table tennis, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair tennis.

The 2019 Manila edition was called off due to financial reasons, while 2021 Games host Vietnam cancelled the event due to Covid-19 pandemic, which led to Indonesia offering to host the Games this year.

Meanwhile, APSF President Major General Osoth Bhavilai, after his assessment in Solo, expressed satisfaction with the host’s readiness and said that athletes are looking forward to action in the region’s biggest multi-sports Para sporting extravaganza after missing out on the Games for four years. - Bernama