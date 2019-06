KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Council for Rehabilitation (MCR) will be sending 15 disabled participants to Moscow, Russia to participate in the 10th International Abilympics scheduled to be held in September next year.

Its president, Datin Paduka Khatijah Sulaiman said the participants comprising those with various disabilities will join other participants from 35 countries in 15 of the 30 events in competition including cooking, flower arrangement, computer, photography and sewing.

“The Malaysian Council for Rehabilitation is the coordinator for Abilympics in Malaysia to select the eligible contestants to represent the country at international level.

“The participant selection is through a process of competition at state and national levels held last year to choose the best candidates to represent Malaysia,” she told Bernama at Wisma Bernama here today.

Khatijah said MCR will also be cooperating with various skill institutes among them the Selayang Community College and Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) to improve the skills of selected participants.

She also said the championships proved the disabled people could garner success in various fields to bring honours to the country at international level.

An afternoon tea will be held on June 23 at Hotel Seri Pacific here to collect fund to help defray the traveling cost of the 15 participants at the championships.

For the record, Malaysia has been participating in the championship since the edition in 1995 in Australia and clinched its best performance of one gold, one silver and two bronze medals in the 2016 edition in Bordeaux, France. Abilympics which originates from the words, Olympics of Abilities, is a competition of work and vocational skills for disabled people, held every four years. — Bernama