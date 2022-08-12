1995 Selangor football squad rewarded apartments after 27 years

SHAH ALAM: A 27-year agonizing wait for the Selangor football squad to claim the reward promised by the state government after winning the 1995 Malaysia Cup ended with an announcement that they will each receive an apartment early next year.

Siti Mariam Sathawee, 49, wife of the late Anuar Abu Bakar who was a player of the 1995 Selangor squad, could not hold back her tears when her husband’s protracted struggle of 27 years finally bore fruit.

Siti Mariam said her husband was among the team that tirelessly fought for the pledge to be honoured since 1995, until he died of liver cancer in May 2019.

“My late husband tried to meet several people to sort out the promised reward but to no avail. He once confided his disappointment in me.

“I have discussed with the children about this (present) house, they left it to me to decide. It will be rented out or given to my children,” she said after a lucky draw and signing of the Property Handover Agreement by 26 members of the 1995 Selangor team at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Building foyer here today.

A total of 26 former players from the 1995 Selangor squad including, the assistant coach, goalkeeper coach, physiotherapist and kitman will each receive a SelangorKu apartment (1,022 square feet) at the Idaman Abadi Apartments in Batu 18, Hulu Langat, worth RM250,000.

Former striker of the squad, Ismail Ibrahim, 59, expressed his gratitude after the long-drawn wait with his team-mates ended with good news today.

“Our pursuit intensified after we were informed that the land promised by the state had ‘vanished’ and the party responsible for the matter could not be traced.

“Previously, the (prize) promised was recorded in the minutes of the state government meeting so there is a black-and-white (written document). So we were confident that we will get it.

“Since 2019, we started compiling newspaper cuttings in scrapbooks, and meeting with the Menteri Besar of Selangor, Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari to ask for help because only he and the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah can access the records of state government meetings,” said Ismail Ibrahim. who currently serves as a coach for the UiTM FC team.

Meanwhile, exco chairman of the Selangor Housing, Urban Wellbeing and Entrepreneur Development standing committee, Rodziah Ismail, said 26 units of special E-type flats at Selangorku Housing, Idaman Abadi Apartments in Hulu Langat were presented to the former players of the 1995 Selangor squad today.

She said the state government has also accorded them (in compensation) privileges by not imposing the eligibility conditions of Selangorku Housing applicants while they would also not be subject to the conditions of sale (sub-sale) through the Selangor Housing and Property Board (LPHS).

“Based on the latest status, the progress of the Idaman Abadi Apartments project will be completed with a certificate of completion and compliance (CCC) at end of this month and the keys will BE handed out at the beginning of next year.

“It is hoped that the former 1995 Selangor squad can be patient to pick up the keys,” she said.

The Selangor team won the Malaysia Cup for the 28th time on Nov 11, 1995, after a nine-year drought when they beat Pahang 1-0 in the final at the Shah Alam Stadium.

Following the victory, players and team officials were promised a 0.4-hectare plot of land by the then Selangor menteri besar. - Bernama