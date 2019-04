IPOH: Two hundred players have qualified for the two-day state-level e-sports championships final round in Perak, which will be held at the Movie Animation Park Studios (MAPS) from Saturday.

State Youth Development and Sports Committee chairman Howard Lee Chuan How said the event was organised by the state government in cooperation with the Electronic Sports Association of Perak (ESP) and Perbadanan Aspirasi Anak Perak (Pasak).

He said the championship was aimed at choosing the athletes to represent Perak in the national-level final round to be held at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil at the end of this month, with the winners representing Malaysia at the SEA Games in the Philippines in November.

“The winners of each game will undergo intensive boot camp-style training to be organised by e-Sports Malaysia and the Youth and Sports Ministry,“ he told a press conference here today.

He said the state government was highly committed to producing e-sports athletes with the potential to be groomed to reach a higher level. — Bernama