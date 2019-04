KUALA LUMPUR: Several roads from Senawang, Negri Sembilan to Malacca will be closed in stages tomorrow to make way for the second stage of the cycling race, 2019 Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL).

2019 LTdL organiser, Human Voyage (M) Sdn Bhd, in a statement said the 200.6 km race would be flagged off at Bandar Prima Senawang, Negri Sembilan and end at Dataran Pahlawan, Malacca.

According to the statement, in Negri Sembilan, the Bukit Putus-Kuala Pilah-Jalan Juasseh-Jalan Bahau-Jalan Rompin route would be closed to all vehicles from 6.30am until 2.45pm.

“The Jalan Gemencheh-Bukit Rokan-Johol-Bukit Miku until Kota route will be closed from 7am 7.30pm in stages,” said the statement.

In Malacca, the Lebuh AMJ-Alor Gajah-Cheng-Peringgit-Jalan Taming Sari-Jalan Bendahara-Jalan Laksamana and Jalan Merdeka route would be involved in the race and would be closed in stages from 7am to 7.30pm.

Members of the public and cycling sport fans keen to see the race or take part in supplementary activities were advised to make early preparations, use alternative routes and comply with the directives of the police to ensure smooth traffic.

For further information, the public could surf the website www.ltdlangkawi.my or social media.

Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @ltdlangkawi.

2019 LTdL, which started today in Kuala Lumpur and will end in Langkawi on April 13, would also pass routes in several other states for eight days including Selangor, Johor, Pahang and Penang.

2019 LTdL offered jerseys in four categories, namely, Overall Champion (yellow jersey), King of the Mountains (red jersey), Sprint King (green jersey) and Asian Champion (white jersey), other than the Overall Best Team and Best Asian Team for the duration of the eight-stage tour covering 1,225.8 km. — Bernama