2022 Asian Games: Mohd Juwaidi hopes new bow will bring luck

NILAI: National men’s compound archer Mohd Juwaidi Mazuki is hopeful that the new bow he received from the United States will help him shine at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games in China.

Although he has just started using the specially designed bow, Mohd Juwaidi could feel the positive impact it has had on his shooting technique in training.

“I signed a three-year contract with a new brand and could clearly see the change just into the second week of using the equipment. It helps in shooting as the bow doesn’t shake much and is stable.

“I hope it will bring me luck (at Asian Games) because some of my archer friends from other countries won gold at the 2023 World Cup in Paris (last month) just one month after using the new brand,” said Mohd Juwaidi, who also participated in the 2014 and 2018 editions of the games.

He told reporters this after Malaysia’s chef de mission to the Hangzhou Asian Games, Datuk Chong Kim Fatt, visited the archery squad’s training centre here today.

The men’s individual compound silver medallist at the Asian Cup in Singapore last June said he would use the new bow in competition for the first time when he participates in the Selangor Archery Association invitational tournament in Bangi tomorrow.

Apart from the individual event, the 33-year-old athlete will also participate in the mixed team event with Nurfatehah Mat Salleh and the men’s team event with Alang Ariff Aqil Muhammad Ghazalli, Mohamad Syafiq Md Ariffin or Wong Co Wan in Hangzhou.

Meanwhile, National Archery Association of Malaysia president Datuk Abdul Hamid Hasan said the national squad were targeting at least a bronze in the compound or recurve event in Hangzhou.

The Asian Games will be held from Sept 23 to Oct 8. -Bernama