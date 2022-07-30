2022 Commonwealth: Double joy as weightlifting squad scoops second gold through Aznil Bidin

BIRMINGHAM: Double joy!

The national weightlifting squad continued to bring more cheer to the Malaysian camp at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games after contributing the nation’s second gold medal here Saturday.

Muhamad Aznil Bidin made sure the Jalur Gemilang kept flying proudly at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) after lifting a combined total of 285 kilogrammes (kg) in the men’s 61 kg category, in turn setting a new games record.

The Kedah-born weightlifter’s snatch lift was 127kg, with a clean & jerk of 158kg.

Muhamad Aznil’s success was proof of his weightlifting prowess as the 28-year-old managed to defend the gold he won in the 2018 edition in the Gold Coast, Australia.

Papua New Guinea’s Morea Baru won the silver with a combined total lift of 273kg while India’s Gururaja Poojary had to settle for the bronze with a combined total of 269kg.

More to come. - Bernama