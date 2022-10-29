2022 French Open: Pearly-Thinaah storm into semi-finals

KUALA LUMPUR: National women’s badminton doubles pair Pearly Tan-M.Thinaah managed to advance to the semi-finals of the 2022 French Open badminton championship yesterday.

The world’s 11th-ranked pair created an upset by beating world number three, Nami Matsuyama-Chiharu Shida of Japan 15-21, 21-14,21-14 at Stade Pierre de Coubertin, Paris.

Their semi-final match will be against South Koreans Baek Ha Na-Lee So Hee, who had beaten Chinese pair Chen Qi Chen-Jia Yi Fan in their quarter-final match.

Meanwhile, national mixed doubles pair Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi crashed out after falling to South Koreans Choi Sol Gyu-Kim Won Ho, 18-21, 18-21 in a 43-minute match yesterday. – Bernama