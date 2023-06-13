2023 ACC: Kun Pan creates history with gold in Thailand

KUALA LUMPUR: National cyclist Phi Kun Pan made history when she became the country’s first female representative to win at the Asian Road Cycling Championships (ACC), bagging the gold in the under-23 women’s mass event in Rayong, Thailand yesterday.

According to a statement from the Malaysian National Cycling Federation (MNCF) today, Kun Pan, who recorded a time of two hours 51 minutes and 41 seconds with an average speed of 38.79 km per hour, won the gold after overcoming competition from Uzbekistan’s Yanina Kuskova (silver) and Dewika Mulya Sova from Indonesia (bronze).

Two other national representatives, Zhen Yi Yeong and Nur Fitrah Shaari, who also raced in the event, finished 10th and 18th respectively.

MNCF vice-president Norazman Abu Samah described Kun Pan’s historic win as a great triumph, especially when the rider and Nur Fitrah almost missed the ticket to compete in Rayong.

“They came to Rayong to race with their own money. Their participation was also confirmed at the last minute.

“I appealed to ACF president Gen Dr Decha Hemkasri to get them accepted to race. Thankfully, they were not only able to race but Kun Pan won the gold medal,” he said in the same statement.

Norazman said Kun Pan’s success had proven that the women’s road cycling squad was on the right track to standing out at the 2025 SEA Games in Thailand and 2024 ACC.

The 20-year-old rider’s triumph also ended Malaysia’s medal drought in the competition since Adiq Hussainie Othman clinched silver in the men’s mass relay event at the 2012 ACC here. -Bernama