2023 APG: Muhammad Ikhwan-Noor Azwan bag Malaysia’s 5oth gold in Cambodia

PHNOM PENH: National men’s para doubles Muhammad Ikhwan Ramli- Noor Azwan Noorlan concluded Malaysia’s challenge in the 2023 ASEAN Para Games by delivering the country’s 50th gold medal in the WH1-WH2 wheelchair badminton today.

The defending champions subdued Dunmern Junthong-Jakarin Homhual of Thailand, 14-21, 21-17 and 21-9, in a 55-minute battle at the Badminton Hall, Morodok Techo National Stadium.

Speaking to reporters after the victory, Muhammad Ikhwan said the cheers of Malaysian supporters really fired them to emerge as the winners again in the deciding set.

“Did not expect the Thai pair to play a fast game, so we put on our own pace to win today,” he told reporters here today.

He dedicated the hard-earned success to his family members, coaches and all involved for the support rendered to them to join the biennial Games.

Earlier, Muhammad Ikhwan also contributed gold in the WH1 men’s singles event after trouncing Jakarin of Thailand 21-15, 21-14.

Meanwhile, Noor Azwan fought hard and persevered despite falling from his wheelchair several times while trying to retrieve the shots in the match.

He said what happened in the court is to ensure the gold medal they won the last time in Solo Indonesia remained in their hands.

“I am really happy today over the triumph as it showed we are really compatible. It is a team effort all the way that ensures we finally succeeded,” he said. - Bernama