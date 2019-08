SHAH ALAM: Carlsberg Smooth Draught, the official beer of Malaysia’s leading amateur golf tournament Carlsberg Golf Classic (CGC) teed off to a great start with participants competing at the nationwide qualifying legs from now till Sept 14th.

Offering more than RM2.6 million in sponsorship value, the country’s biggest and longest running golf event has seen 1,244 golfers vying for the coveted title at participating golf clubs in selected central, northern and east Malaysia regions.

To date, there are 22 finalists and counting who will contend for the spot as Nett and Gross champions at the Finals in November.

This year, Carlsberg Golf Classic’s extended inclusion of three open legs will be held at Palm Resort Golf and Country Club, Johor (Sept 12); Tropicana Golf & Country Resort, Petaling Jaya (Oct 17); and Meru Valley Golf & Country Club, Ipoh (Oct 24) inviting non-members to participate for the first time.

Attracting a bigger audience this year, CGC rounded up its 10th leg at Kota Permai Golf & Country Club, a participating golf club for the past 20 over years. It was all fun and excitement as players enjoyed ice-cold Carlsberg Smooth Draught, served up on the green, living up to the brand tagline of “Now You Can POP A Draught Anywhere!”

It was all smiles for Raimon Arvindra who claimed the Gross Champion title when competing at his home club of eight years in Kota Permai.

“I’ve participated in a few tournaments but what’s most interesting about Carlsberg Golf Classic is the novelty hole and mini games which gives a twist of funkiness and chances to win more prizes,” he said.

“The best part was availability of free Carlsberg Smooth Draught on the buggy, at the halfway hut and fairway,” he said.

Raimon scored five birdies and two boogies claiming the Gross Champion title at the tenth leg of CGC qualifying him to the Finals. Golfer James Ku Lum Seng with a handicap of 13 scored one birdie at the game, marking a total gross score of 80 to claim the spot as Nett Champion.

“This is my best score ever throughout my 16 years of golfing experience,” Ku said. “Carlsberg’s golf tournament is unique compared with other tournaments because there’s much more fun on the green to break the intensity of the competition.

“With 26more legs to go, golfers stand a chance to clinch one of the four hole-in-one prizes, consisting of a Mercedes A 200, Mercedes E 200, a Titoni Master Series Dual Time watch and an Ogawa Masterdrive Massage Chair at the national finals in November. The tournament schedule and list of participating golf clubs are available on www.facebook.com/CarlsbergMY.