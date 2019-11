POWER, precision, and pace are three traits every athlete needs to finish their opponents.

These exact traits led the best warriors at ONE: EDGE OF GREATNESS last Friday, 22 November to some of the most memorable finishes of their careers.

Narrowing down our selection to just three was difficult, but here are the best finishes from ONE’s second-to-last event of the year.

Nong-O’s Slick Fists Earn Him A Knockout

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao defended his ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title at the expense of his compatriot, Saemapetch Fairtex.

His intention for a knockout was clear from the first bell. The multiple-time Muay Thai World Champion did not hold anything back, uncorking several combinations in an attempt to floor his opponent.

Saemapetch survived those early tries, even sending Nong-O to the canvas on one occasion. But in the fourth round he did not have an answer to Nong-O’s right cross, which put him to sleep for good.

Vietnam’s Finest ONE Super Series Talent Earns The Plaudits Again

Nguyen “No. 1” Tran Duy Nhat continued his fine form in ONE Championship with a delightful knockout of Yuta Watanabe.

The Japanese striking specialist could not handle the Vietnamese athletes head kicks and was sent to the canvas in the opening stanza.

Duy Nhat teased his opponent with feints before allowing Watanabe room to maneuver. Just as the Japanese striker thought about landing a punch, Duy Nhat caught him with a right hand and unloaded another head kick to seal the bout.

Will a World Title showdown arrive for the five-time WMF World Champion in 2020?

Troy Worthen’s Game Is That Good

“Pretty Boy” Troy Worthen dominated Chinese hero “Rock Man” Chen Lei inside the sold-out Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The Evolve MMA athlete used his grappling and wrestling to perfection, transitioning to several positions that caught Chen by surprise.

The NCWA Wrestling Champion continued to outsmart his rival on the ground, and once he achieved back mount, it was only a matter of time.

From that position, the American martial artist connected with a barrage of rights and lefts that forced the referee to halt the contest at the 4:56 mark of round two.

Alongside a 6-0 record, Worthen is one of the most exciting new talents in The Home Of Martial Arts.

ONE Championship closes out their 2019 in Malaysia with ONE: MARK OF GREATNESS on Friday, Dec 6.

