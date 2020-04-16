3 BJJ tips from ONE World Champion Bibiano Fernandes

ONE Bantamweight World Champion Bibiano “The Flash” Fernandes’ extensive knowledge in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu helped him evolve into one of the most dominant World Champions in mixed martial arts history.

With a black belt in “the gentle art” and three IBJJF World Jiu-Jitsu Championship gold medals, one can hardly doubt the Brazilian’s grappling skills.

The ONE Championship athlete shares three simple yet valuable tips that can improve every BJJ practitioner’s game.

#1 Don’t Skip Your Mat Time

Fernandes recommends getting to every class. According to the multiple-time BJJ World Champion, nothing beats good old-fashioned hard work.

“That’s the best tip – just commitment,” he said. “Be there.”

“Find a good school and a good coach and put 100 percent into training on the mat. Just train, train, train.

“I had to train all day to be a World Champion — morning, afternoon, and night. Every day except weekends because I had competitions, and that’s why I got very good at jiu-jitsu.”

#2 Compete As Often As You Can

“The Flash” also suggests taking part in as many BJJ tournaments as possible, no matter your belt ranking.

Tournaments acclimate you to the competition atmosphere, and they help you analyze your mistakes, giving you an advantage should you compete again.

“Competition is very interesting because you learn about anxiety, pressure, and the mind,” Fernandes said, “and that’s very important for BJJ.”

“I think it is important that you can control your mind against the stress, pressure, and anxiety, and also your body and your breathing.

“That’s the only reason I believe tournaments are good for you. You can see the mistakes you make and adjust for the next one.”

#3 Be A Good Training Partner

While following the two tips above, do not forget to support your teammates at the gym. Helping them will not only strengthen your bond but it will turn you into a better BJJ player.

“There are a lot of ways to be a good training partner and do drills together,” he said. “But the main thing is trying not to hurt your friend because you need him here tomorrow.”

“If you get a good position, be careful. Don’t try to break your friend’s arm, and if you are choking him, then slow down the choke. Don’t try to bully him. He is your partner, it is very simple. If you understand that, then it is easy for you both.”