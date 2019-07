ACTION is guaranteed when ONE Championship returns for its latest thriller in Manila on Friday, Aug 2.

ONE: Dawn of Heroes is stacked with big profile names, and it is set to be one of the greatest martial arts evenings in Philippines history.

The main card will feature an abundance of high-profile meetings including three World Grand Prix encounters - Danny “The King” Kingad vs. Reece “Lightning” McLaren (flyweight), Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson vs. Tatsumitsu “The Sweeper” Wada (flyweight), and Eddie “The Underground King” Alvarez vs. Eduard “Landslide” Folayang at lightweight.

These bouts could certainly provide another highlight-reel performance. However, some other matchups could go on to steal the show. Here they are!

#1 James Nakashima vs Yushin Okami

This welterweight clash might have gone slightly under the radar, but James Nakashima versus Yushin “Thunder” Okami is nothing short of explosive.

Both athletes are very good in the grappling department. Nakashima is a lifelong wrestling practitioner, but Okami’s judo experience could turn the tide in his favor.

The latter has almost 50 bouts to his record, but Nakashima will be watching out for every possible trick he has in store as he puts his perfect 11-0 record on the line.

Could this be the match that decides ONE Welterweight World Champion Zebaztian “The Bandit” Kadestam’s next opponent?

#2 Mauro Cerilli vs Arjan Bhullar

Italy’s heavyweight kingpin Mauro “The Hammer” Cerilli welcomes India’s Arjan “Singh” Bhullar to The Home of Martial Arts, and he will be hoping that his adversary will have a night to forget in the Philippines capital.

The Italian colossus smashed his way to a round-one knockout of Alain “The Panther” Ngalani earlier this year, and “The Hammer” will be eager to continue that streak at the expense of his Indian opponent.

However, he will have to be wary of his ground skills against a very-experienced Olympian and Commonwealth Games wrestling gold medalist.

Bhullar has only been defeated once in his career and has his sights on a 10th mixed martial arts win.

#3 Sunoto vs Muhammad Aiman

Malaysia’s top bantamweight mixed martial artist “Jungle Cat” Muhammad Aiman is not going to let anything get in his way of glory, and Indonesia’s “The Terminator” Sunoto could find that out the hard way.

Competing out of Bali MMA, the 24-year-old Negri Sembilan native wants to prove to the world why he should be one of the youngest stars to keep an eye out for in the division.

He also boasts some highlight-reel finishes in ONE, the most recent being a rear-naked choke win against Chen Lei in September 2018.

Sunoto could prove to be tough opposition, but Aiman is confident that he will record a knockout in his first appearance of 2019.

https://www.facebook.com/ONEChampionship/videos/1414270065416288/