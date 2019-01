ANOTHER exciting year lies ahead for Malaysia’s finest ONE Championship athletes.

Borneo Tribal Squad head AJ “Pyro” Lias Mansor will get things started for Team Malaysia at ONE: ETERNAL GLORY on Saturday, Jan 19. The 43-year-old will take on Yohan “The Iceman” Mulia Legowo in a mixed martial arts bout and will look to prove he is still a force in the promotion’s featherweight division.

It’s a dynamic match-up between veterans, and while Mansor may be the first Malaysian set for battle, his compatriots will soon get a piece of the action.

Here are three perfect matchups for some of the nation’s other top martial arts stars.

#1 Ev Ting VS Amir Khan

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dkmQSA6Yv5Q

This lightweight clash is guaranteed to be an explosive affair as both Ev Ting and Amir Khan are well-rounded competitors.

The duo – both of whom are former title challengers – are scheduled to participate in the ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix. They have defeated the very best in the division, but strangely enough, never faced one another.

“E.T.” has picked up 10 victories throughout his time in The Home Of Martial Arts, while Evolve MMA’s Khan has raked in 11 victories since his debut in 2014.

Ting has slugged it out against the best in the weight class with creative submissions and beautifully-timed takedowns, whereas Khan has emerged as a knockout specialist with eight victories coming by way of KO.

Could we see this bout happen this year? Only time will tell.

#2 Jihin Radzuan VS Mei Yamaguchi

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hm5M7BETjQc

Jihin “Shadow Cat” Radzuan capped a perfect 2018 with the world’s largest martial arts organization and is eager to continue her dominance in the women’s atomweight division.

Although the Ultimate MMA Academy product confessed that Jomary “The Zamboanginian Fighter” Torres is her ideal opponent, we believe a match-up with former ONE Women’s Atomweight World Title challenger Mei “V.V.” Yamaguchi would test the Malaysian’s well-rounded skill set.

The 35-year-old has a healthy 11-year career behind her, but she could be surprised by the rising star’s ability not to crack under pressure.

Radzuan is only 20 years old and has a long way to go in her martial arts journey, but she would learn a lot from this battle.

#3 Keanu Subba VS Li Kai Wen

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U5JgbOoTvuA

Another tasty affair which could spark up 2019 would be a rematch between two young featherweight athletes in Keanu Subba and China’s “The Underdog” Li Kai Wen.

The last time the pair met was at ONE: DYNASTY OF CHAMPIONS (HEFEI) in July 2016, with the Chinese warrior pulling away with a nail-biting decision victory.

Three opponents failed to get the nod against a very young Subba back then, and Li only managed to narrowly edge out the Malaysian to get a win.

Since then, the two have grown tremendously. They have displayed a better understanding of the game and added to their already tantalizing martial arts repertoires.

Subba has recorded four victories – all in the first round – since his defeat to “The Underdog,” while the Chinese athlete has picked up two knockout victories and a creative guillotine choke win against Roel Rosauro.

Who would win this rematch? We are eager to find out!