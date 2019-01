Best of all, people can follow the action on the go courtesy of the ONE Super App. Here are three reasons why you must have the promotion’s app installed on your mobile devices.

It is already shaping up to be a record-breaking year, but fans are also guaranteed continuous world-class action from The Home Of Martial Arts.

That includes 24 ONE events, as well as 12 events from the upcoming ONE Hero Series, six from ONE Warrior Series, and three from the debuting ONE Esports.

AT the start of the year, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced plans to hold 45 events in 2019.

1 An Easy Way To Stay Connected To Malaysia’s Martial Arts Heroes

While most of Malaysia’s finest martial artists are based in Kuala Lumpur, there are a few who tirelessly sharpen their skills elsewhere.

For instance, Gianni Subba and Ev Ting train at Bali MMA in Indonesia, while Jihin “Shadow Cat” Radzuan trains down south in Malaysia in Johor Baru.

Unsure of how to keep a close watch on the latest news regarding this group of talented individuals? Then the ONE Super App will provide you with some exclusive content, such as videos and breaking news on the nation’s best martial artists.

All of it is just a touch away.

2 Catch Malaysia’s Finest Live And For Free

No sports media property has managed to churn out an application of this kind and, with ONE: ETERNAL GLORY set for the Istora Senayan in Jakarta on 19 January, there is no better time to download the app.

AJ “Pyro” Lias Mansor is set to make his return against Indonesia’s Yohan “The Iceman” Mulia Legowo in a must-watch featherweight bout.

The ONE Super App, which launched in May 2018, has won over martial arts fans worldwide as it offers everyone the chance to watch the best warriors compete at the touch of their fingertips.

Whether you are in the gym, in a shopping mall, or even in the forest, enjoy world-class action anywhere and at any time.

The latest version also features an option to add the event to your calendar. So, just in case you might have overlooked the date of the show, the app will come to your rescue.

3 A Chance To Learn From ONE’s World Champions

If there’s something The Home Of Martial Arts has that no one else can lay claim to, then it is the amount of World Champions on its roster.

With 118 in total, the ONE Super App offers video interviews and several other highlights to allow a martial artist to learn from the sport’s very best.

Relive Joshua “The Passion” Pacio’s greatest moments or learn more from Muay Thai’s greatest ever Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex.

If you need some motivation, ONE Heavyweight World Champion Brandon Vera shares with fans what it takes to be a World Champion.