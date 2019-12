ONE: MARK OF GREATNESS on Friday, Dec 6, is jam-packed with talented martial artists.

The 13-bout card will be another historic night in Kuala Lumpur as some of the finest multiple-time World Champions exhibit their prowess inside the Axiata Arena.

A couple of youngsters, though, will have their eyes on the opportunity of a lifetime – the chance to climb up the division to claim the ultimate prize in their martial arts careers.

Despite being green, some of them have displayed immense talent throughout their time in the world’s largest martial arts organisation.

Here is your chance to get to know the youngest and brightest athletes who are part of ONE’s final show of 2019.

#1 Zhang Chenglong

Still only 21, China’s “Muay Thai Boy” Zhang Chenglong could be on the brink of history in Kuala Lumpur as he chases a second World Title.

Squaring off against him is Russian striking sensation Alaverdi “Babyface Killer” Ramazanov, a three-time IFMA World Champion.

Zhang’s fast-paced approach and striking versatility have made him a dangerous opponent, as seen in his last appearance against Australia’s Tyler Hardcastle in China.

Those traits could power the Shengli Fight Club representative to another highlight-reel knockout, but he must ensure that he does not get caught with Ramazanov’s kicks and fists if he wants to leave the venue with the inaugural ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title around his waist.

#2 Jihin Radzuan

It is hard to believe that Jihin “Shadow Cat” Radzuan is only 21 years old. The Ultimate MMA Academy standout has stormed through the atomweight division, suffering only a narrow split-decision defeat to the Philippines’ Gina “Conviction” Iniong earlier this year.

Up next for her is another Filipina, Denice “The Menace Fairtex” Zamboanga who makes her promotional debut. Although the latter trains out of the famed Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya, the Malaysian star believes she has what it takes to grab another sensational win in front of her fans.

Could a shot at the ONE Atomweight World Title come next for the skillful Jihin?

#3 Elias Mahmoudi

Multiple-time Muay Thai World Champion Elias “The Sniper” Mahmoudi has traveled the world to reach the level he is today, but his credentials will be put to test against a legend in “the art of eight limbs” – Lerdsila Phuket Top Team.

Both athletes have promised to put on a show, but unfortunately, only one can leave the ring with their hand raised.

Mahmoudi is keen to return to winning ways and become the first man to defeat Lerdsila since November 2015.

Does he have enough in his tank to impress the watching world who will have their eyes on the promotion’s final show of 2019?

