32-medal achievement in Hangzhou Asiad silences national sports critics

KUALA LUMPUR: The national contingent’s achievement in clinching a total of 32 medals at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games should dispel the notion of certain sports critics that the athletes had gone to China for a holiday or that the overall medal target (without specifying the number of gold medals) was akin to taking the easy way out.

The National Sports Council (NSC) and Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM), in a joint statement, said the achievement was the result of proper planning by the main stakeholders, namely the National Sports Associations (NSAs), the NSC, OCM and National Sports Institute (NSI).

They also said that credit, however, should be given to the national athletes who spent time and energy to prepare for the quadrennial Games, while guided by their coach and family members as well as the existing support system.

“Exaggerated statements can be defined as not acknowledging the sacrifices of the national athletes and coaches who, without care for day or time, travel far and wide leaving their families behind.

“Surely, this success should be shared with all interested parties without the need to brag,” they added in the statement.

The Malaysian contingent to the Hangzhou Asiad surpassed the 27-medal target when they returned home with six golds, eight silvers and 18 bronzes for a total of 32 medals.

The statement also pointed out that the athlete preparation programmes for the Hangzhou Asiad began back in 2020 through the Asiacomm project.

According to them, various workshops involving NSAs, national coaches and representatives from the NSC, OCM and NSI were held to plan the implementation of the programmes, including carrying out proper monitoring with the main stakeholders.

“A total of 119 ‘exposure’ tournaments and 41 ‘exposure’ training sessions were held this year alone for the Hangzhou Asiad-bound athletes,” they said.

Meanwhile, the NSC and OCM also thanked the Ministry of Higher Education (KPT) for highlighting the success of its athletes at the Hangzhou Asiad and hoped that the collaboration could also be extended to providing educational opportunities for national athletes.

“KPT representatives are also invited to share their vision and mission each time the OCM Executive Board meets to draft policies involving development and participation in international multi-sport Games,” they added.

NSC and OCM also expressed their disappointment with certain parties in praising the medal contribution of athletes from institutions of higher learning (IPTs) to the Malaysian contingent in the Hangzhou Asiad, which ended on Oct 8.

Athletes from IPTs contributed 17 out of the 32 medals, including three golds, Malaysia won at the Hangzhou Asiad. -Bernama