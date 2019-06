ONE Championship is not only home to martial arts’ most exceptional knockout artists, but also some of the game’s best grapplers.

The first half of 2019 saw some of these fine craftsmen execute their most impressive grappling finishes in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Nothing is more satisfying than seeing submissions being pulled off in textbook-like fashion. With that in mind, here are some of the most memorable ones of the year so far.

#1 An Imanari Special

Ask any grappler, and they’d tell you the real danger of the game are leg locks.

Masakazu “Ashikan Judan” Imanari (pix) magnificently showcased that in February when he submitted “Pretty Boy” Kwon Won Il in 53 seconds at ONE: CALL TO GREATNESS.

Kwon began setting the pace of the match with a playful side stance, but one costly error allowed the Japanese legend to intercept his low kick with an Imanari roll, before forcing his opponent to tap via heel hook.

Watch the video below.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2207914999316365

#2 The Dutch Knight’s Introduction

Reinier “The Dutch Knight” De Ridder wasted no time in his ONE debut against “King Kong Warrior” Fan Rong.

He piled on the pressure as soon as the match got underway, but the Chinese athlete did not retreat, as he connected with deafening low kicks.

A swift single-leg takedown by De Ridder marked the turn of the tide as he sent his 25-year-old counterpart to the canvas. Fan tried to escape the trap, but De Ridder switched to a D’Arce choke, which put his Chinese adversary to sleep just 75 seconds into the middleweight showdown.

Watch the video below.

https://www.facebook.com/ONEChampionship/videos/1341261132679761/

#3 Aoki’s Grappling Wizardry

Shinya “Tobikan Judan” Aoki reclaimed the ONE Lightweight World Title from Eduard “Landslide” Folayang in spectacular fashion at ONE: A NEW ERA in March.

The 36-year-old grappling icon clinched with Folayang against the Circle, and then took aim at the Filipino warrior’s legs. After a number of unsuccessful attempts to bring him down, Aoki targeted his counterpart’s hips. From then on, it was one-way traffic.

Aoki forced the Team Lakay veteran into giving up his wrist, which led to an instant arm-triangle choke. There was no escape route for “Landslide,” and referee Olivier Coste halted this contest halfway into the opening stanza.

Watch the video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6uyiFDRdfpI

#4 Hirata’s Dazzling Submission Game

Up-and-coming Japanese prospect Itsuki “Strong Heart Fighter” Hirata needed only two minutes and 59 seconds to defeat Angelie “D Explorer” Sabanal in her promotional debut at ONE: LEGENDARY QUEST earlier this month.

This classic striker versus grappler match-up got off to a belter as Sabanal came out guns blazing with several jabs and low kicks.

Hirata, however, remained patient before unleashing a single-leg takedown.

The 19-year-old then maneuvered from side control to a north-south position and quickly cranked down on Angelie’s arm with an Americana. She then established a figure-four, which forced her opposition to tap.

Watch the video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xYHYmIpZwmU