Video: https://www.facebook.com/ONEChampionship/videos/632109720601195/?v=632109720601195

AT ONE: MASTERS OF DESTINY in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, July 12, Malaysia’s martial arts sensation Saiful “The Vampire” Merican makes his highly-anticipated return.

Merican, who has been out of action for almost two years, trades strikes with countryman Mohammed “Jordan Boy” Bin Mahmoud in a Muay Thai bantamweight contest. The bout will mark the 30-year-old’s first ONE Super Series appearance.

Ahead of his return, here are four things you never knew about “The Vampire.”

#1 He Loves Fishing

Besides family time and training, the Merican Muay Thai Gym owner loves spending his free time fishing.

Having grown up in a village in Terengganu, he never enjoyed many activities the city kids enjoyed and to this day, he still loves keeping it simple.

“I love fishing. My usual fishing spot in Kuala Lumpur is in a saltwater lake in Rawang. If I have more time on my side, I’d usually go to Tioman Island or Pekan in Pahang,” he said.

“I could spend hours fishing because it’s something I’ve done since I was young. It relaxes my mind too if I have a bad day.”

#2 Merican Doesn’t Know How To Play Football

Although Malaysia is known as being a football crazy nation, Merican could never appreciate the sport.

“It’s funny because when I was a little kid, my dad always wanted me to be a footballer,” he shared.

Merican did play on a couple of occasions, but his friends never wanted to play with him because he struggled to kick the ball properly.

“I practiced Muay Thai before learning to kick a ball, so whenever I kicked a ball, it was as if I was throwing a Muay Thai kick,” he continued. “Mostly, I’ll miss the ball, and end up kicking sand in their face.”

#3 “The Vampire” Has A Passion For Cooking

Besides martial arts, he has a talent for cooking. However, he shyly confessed that he is not a great cook.

“I can cook a couple of dishes. One is Aglio e olio, while my personal favorite is steak,” he explained.

“It’s the usual routine whenever my wife takes a break from the kitchen. The one man who inspired me to get in the kitchen and cook is none other than Gordon Ramsay.”

#4 He Absolutely Loves Teaching

What makes Merican happy after a long day at work is the satisfaction he gets from passing on his martial arts knowledge to his students.

In fact, that may be his favorite thing to do — other than competing inside the ring, that is.

“I love teaching my students. Seeing them excited to learn makes me happy after a day at the gym,” he said. “It’s hard to describe that feeling sometimes.”