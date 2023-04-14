6 athletes make Time’s 100 most influential people of 2023

ISTANBUL: Time magazine on Thursday revealed its list of the 100 most influential people of 2023, which includes six sports icons.

They include Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi and his teammate Kylian Mbappe and 2022 US Open women’s singles tennis champion Iga Swiatek, according to Anadolu Agency.

Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner was also named to the list alongside Olympic champion alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin and Super Bowl champion NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

US centre Griner was arrested last year at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport on suspicion of trying to illegally import hashish oil into Russia and sentenced to nine years behind bars.

But Griner was freed in a prisoner exchange with Russian national Viktor Bout on Dec 8 last year. - Bernama