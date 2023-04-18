60 entities of education ministries ink commitment to Safe Sports Code

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 60 entities from the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) have signed their commitment to implementing the Safe Sports Code, which was introduced by the Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) on March 15.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh (pix) said school and university students were the biggest stakeholders of this code as schools formed the grassroots for development of national athletes.

“I believe all students and coaches will have a high level of awareness on the Safe Sports Code. And with this awareness, they will know how to carry themselves when participating in sports activities.

“We want to create a healthy sports culture in the country. The language used (in this code) is easy to understand. If there are problems, KBS is prepared to help MOE,” she said today at a ceremony where MOE and MOHE signed a pledge to support its implementation.

Hannah suggested that MOE appoint officers to oversee the implementation of the code, including serving as a channel for receiving complaints.

According to Hannah, the code focuses on six main issues - sexual harassment, mental abuse, physical abuse, bullying, sexual grooming and existing offences under the country’s laws.

“Another important component of this code is confidentiality, especially regarding child complainants. The complaints management unit will ensure the privacy of complainants is protected during the investigation stage,” she added.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the ministry would ensure that the code was implemented at the Malaysian Schools Sports Council (MSSM) championships to be held soon.

“This is an excellent opportunity to ensure that the code is implemented widely in the context of sports under MOE,” she said.

Pending the implementation of a Safe Sports Act in the future, the code serves as a guideline for handling any form of harassment and abuse in the sports industry. - Bernama