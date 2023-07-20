750 police personnel on duty for security control during FA Cup final

JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 750 police officers and men will be on duty to monitor and control security during the FA Cup final match between Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, Iskandar Puteri, this Saturday.

Johor Police Chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said security monitoring with the cooperation of the stadium marshals included ensuring smooth traffic on the day.

He said many supporters are expected to witness the action of the two teams, therefore the public is advised to always obey the instructions and maintain harmony and not bring prohibited items into the stadium.

“Police and marshals will work together to ensure the FA Cup final runs smoothly, as many fans are expected to flock to the stadium.

“So, the public is advised to listen to the instructions, maintain discipline and harmony and not bring prohibited items, because security will ensure that they are not brought into the stadium,“ he said at a press conference at the Johor Police Contingent Headquarters, here today.

The final of the 33rd edition of the FA Cup will take place at defending champion JDT’s stadium, the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, at 9 pm.

Meanwhile, Kamarul Zaman said a total of 1,800 police personnel will also be assigned to help in security control in the elections in six states.

The Election Commission has fixed for the state elections in Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan as well as the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary seat by-election to be held simultaneously, with Aug 12 set as polling day and July 29 as nomination day. -Bernama