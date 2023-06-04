80s era footballer Azhar Sharif dies

KUALA LUMPUR: Azhar Sharif, a former national football player in the 80s era, died at the Selayang Hospital here at 4.30 am today. He was 58.

The news of the former midfielder’s passing was confirmed by the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) on their official Facebook site.

“May Allah SWT have mercy on his soul, forgive all his sins and place him among the righteous. Al-Fatihah,“ said FAM.

Meanwhile, Zulkifli Mohamad, a friend of the national legend, when contacted, said Azhar had previously suffered from a stroke in addition to having heart complications.

“He had also complained of breathing problems and had to use a ventilator at the hospital,“ he said.

Zulkifli said Azhar will be laid to rest at the Sungai Buloh Muslim Cemetery, Selangor.

Azhar who was of the same generation as legendary Malaysian footballer the late Datuk Mokhtar Dahari had helped the Harimau Malaya (national team) win the 1986 Pestabola Merdeka tournament, in addition to playing at the 1986 Seoul Asian Games in South Korea.

He had also played an important role in the Selangor team when he scored a goal each in the 1984 and 1986 Malaysia Cup finals to help the Red Giants emerge champions. - Bernama