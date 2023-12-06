Aaliyah ready for big splash in World U-21 Championships

KUALA LUMPUR: National waterskiing sensation Aaliyah Yoong Hanifah is ready to make splash in the world stage after four years, when competing at the World Under-21 Championships in Boca Laguna, Mexico from June 13-17.

When the 20-year-old last competed in the 2019 World Waterski Championships in Putrajaya, she was on form to secure top 10 finishing in open women’s tricks and overall events, though just aged 16 at that time, before her waterskiing activities were severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This time she hopes to finally come of age and fulfill the potential that she has shown over the years by hopefully securing a podium finish in Mexico.

However, Aaliyah, who has had to balance studies with sports since enrolling with the Florida Southern College early this year, is keeping her feet firmly on the ground.

“It is difficult balancing waterski training with my university studies since this is the first semester in university for me,” said Aaliyah, who arrived in Mexico a few days ago accompanied by her long-time Chilean coach Larry Gisler.

“But I’m indeed very happy for the results from my academic efforts as it is very important for me that I put in my share of hard work to justify my sponsors’ support for my career in school as well as in sport,” she said in a statement.

On paper, Aaliyah stands a fair chance as she is currently ranked second in tricks and overall, and third in jump in the International Waterski & Wakeboard Federation (IWWF) World Under-21 rankings.

The Malaysian Waterski & Wakeboard Federation (MWWF) has registered her in all the three disciplines - tricks, slalom and jump - so that she can also vie for medals in the overall and jump categories in addition to her pet event of tricks.

MWWF head coach Hanifah Yoong said despite it will be a tough call for Aaliyah to have the physical and mental strength to compete in all three events, he still believes she can do well.

“Aaliyah has improved so much in her jump discipline and we just cannot drop any event because she is now suddenly in for a podium spot for overall and jump as well. I think her best chance might well be the overall discipline instead of the trick discipline,” he added. - Bernama