Aaliyah wins bronze at World Games

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s water ski queen Aaliyah Yoong Hanifah once again made the nation proud when she won the bronze medal in the women’s tricks event at the 2022 World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, United States (US) on Friday.

According to the Games’ website, https://twg2022.com/results/, the 18-year-old amassed 7,960 points to finish third out of a total of five participants in the finals held at Oak Mountain State Park.

The gold medal was won by Canadian skier Neilly Ross who collected 9,690 points while the silver medal went to the world champion from the US, Anna Gay, after grabbing 9,190 points.

Aaliyah will continue her challenge in Alabama in the finals of the women’s jump event at the same venue early tomorrow morning Malaysian time.

For the record, Aaliyah Yoong set two new Asian records as well as set three best personals at the Fluid Summer Showdown in Polk City, Florida last month.

Meanwhile, in the men’s tricks category in Alabama, host skier Adam Pickos won the gold while Danylo Filchenko of Ukraine and French participant Pierre Ballon won the silver and bronze respectively. — Bernama