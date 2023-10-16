Aaliyah Yoong clinches eighth place at IWWF Open World Championships

KUALA LUMPUR: National water skiing ace Aaliyah Yoong Hanifah capped a strong performance by finishing eighth overall in the women’s open category at the IWWF Open World Waterski Championships held in Lake County, Florida from Oct 10 to 15.

The 20-year-old athlete reached her first final at the world meet in jump as she leaped a distance of 46.0 metre (m), just shy of her 47.2m personal best to move up to eighth in women overall and earned her a spot in the 12-skier jump final, placing her in the top 10 in overall at ninth position.

Aaliyah eventually finished 12th in women’s jump after tallying 7,130 points in the preliminaries but it was the first time she had scored over 7,000 points in over a year and she was just unfortunate to miss out on the final after placing 13th.

“My realistic chance to break into the world top three in the open women category will really be in 2027, the year Malaysia will host the SEA Games, I hope to have a really good showing in the 2027 world championships four years from now,” she said in a statement today.

Her coach from Chile, Larry Gisler said it has enhanced her reputation as an improving three-event skier and she can certainly be hoping to be a podium threat by the next world championship in 2025.

“We all saw how her jumping came from nothing in the 2019 world championships and she won a podium third in jump at the U21 world championships in June this year.

“It is tough to be in the top three in the open category by 2025 but anything can happen. Two years is a long time in waterski,” he said.-Bernama