Aaron: Pressure to defend World Champion title

KUALA LUMPUR: Top national men’s double player, Aaron Chia conceded there is pressure to repeat his historic achievement with his partner, Soh Wooi Yik, to defend the world champion title at Copenhagen Denmark from Aug 12 to 27.

Aaron said the challenge is bigger to garner victory consecutively at the World Badminton Championships as it would also award qualification points for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris from July 26 to Aug 11 2024.

“The pressure is there but you have to perform, this is also the 2024 Olympic Games qualification period, so it is very crucial.

“Maybe in October we will know where our level is (Olympic ranking). So, we have about seven to eight tournaments by October that we need to push...at least consistently to the semi-finals or final,“ he told reporters after the training session here today.

The 26-year-old also said it was very important for them to reach at least the semi-finals in the championships, especially the high-level ones such as the Super 750 and 1000 to strengthen their position in the 2024 Olympic Games qualification round which is ongoing until next April.

Last August, Aaron-Wooi Yik created a sensation by defeating three-time world champion Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan from Indonesia, 21-19, 21-14, thus ending Malaysia’s 45-year wait to win its maiden world championship title.

Despite winning the world title, the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games bronze medalist has yet to win any Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour tournament since being paired in 2017.

Asked if they were challenged by the success of Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun who defended the championship at the Taiwan Open 2023 last Sunday, Aaron instead said that the achievements of his teammates not only fueled his spirit and Wooi Yik but also the pairs of other countries to emerge World Tour champions later.

He said that the achievements of Wei Chong-Kai Wun could also strengthen the national men’s doubles camp, thus giving many options, especially to choose the best pair to join the national team in the team tournament after this.

Wei Chong-Kai Wun confirmed the 2023 Taiwan Open championship when they came from behind to defeat the host pair, Lu Ching Yao-Yang Po Han, 20-22, 21-17, 21-14 in the final of the Super 300 tournament.-Bernama