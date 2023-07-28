Aaron-Wooi Yik crash out in q-finals of Japan Open

KUALA LUMPUR: Top national men’s doubles shuttlers Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik crashed out in the quarter-finals of the Japan Open after going down 21-10, 15-21, 16-21 to home pair Takuro Hoki-Yugo Kobayashi at the Yoyogi Gymnasium in Tokyo today.

Having suffered a second-round exit at the Korea Open just last week, the world number four Aaron-Wooi Yik fought hard for 65 minutes but to no avail, as the world number five Japanese pair recorded their fifth straight win over the Malaysians since their first meeting in October 2021.

The defeat of 2020 Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Aaron-Wooi Yik marked the end of Malaysia’s challenge at the Japan Open.

It has been a dismal season so far for Aaron-Wooi Yik as they have gone down quite a few times in the second round and quarter-final stages, emerging as runners-up in just two tournaments - the India Open in January and Indonesia Open in June. -Bernama